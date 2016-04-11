Summit County Consolidates Departments Under One Roof

Eight Summit County departments will now call Akron’s historic Firestone Triangle Building home. The move comes in an effort to consolidate some of the county’s services under one roof.

Summit County Job and Family Services is one of the departments benefitting from the move. It previously operated out of four separate locations.

Other tenants include the Land Bank, Administrative Services and Soil and Water.

Summit County Executive Russ Pry says the next step is selling off the various other buildings the departments used to occupy.

“We were no longer the highest and best use for where we were, and I believe that we will be able to market and sell those buildings and get them back into other economic uses,” Pry said.

Overall, Summit County invested roughly $24 million into the Triangle Building project. Pry estimates the move will save taxpayers $10 million in operating expenses over the next 20 years.