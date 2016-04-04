Trial Begins Today For Accused East Cleveland Killer

The trial starts today for an East Cleveland man accused in 2013 of three gruesome murders.

Three rotting corpses, wrapped in duct tape, were found in Michael Madison's garage in July, 2013. East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton said at the time that Madison -- a registered sex offender -- had made statements indicating he might have been influenced by serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Jury selection is expected to take a week, and the trial is expected to last a month. The trial had stalled due to a fight over whether Madison should undergo a psychological exam, as well as whether or not he can be referred to as a “serial killer” in court. Madison’s attorneys had also asked for a special prosecutor at one point, something Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty labelled a delay tactic.

The bodies found in the garage were 28-year-old Shetisha Sheeley, 38-year-old Angela Deskins and 18-year-old Shirellda Terry. The latter two were likely strangled. After their discovery, police searched about 40 homes in East Cleveland for more bodies but did not find any.