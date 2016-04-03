© 2020 WKSU
Pennsylvania Listeria Outbreak Has Ohioans Considering Milk Safety

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 3, 2016 at 4:22 PM EDT
photo of cows
VIVIAN GOODMAN
/
WKSU

A deadly Listeria outbreak in raw milk from a Pennsylvania farm has some Ohioans concerned about milk safety.

Inspection records are available to the public in Ohio, but WKBN News reports that public records are more difficult to obtain in Pennsylvania. Ohio also doesn't allow the sale of raw milk.

Here, only six people have become sick from contaminated milk in the last four years.

Farmers in the Mahoning Valley sell about $67 million worth of milk each year, with some farms subject to six inspectors to ensure pasteurization and bottling are carried out properly. Milking equipment – and the cows themselves – are cleaned regularly.

Milk is also drug-tested before it leaves a farm and then again when it arrives at a bottling facility. That’s to ensure no milk is reaching the public from sick cows that are on antibiotics.

Tags

CommunityListeriacowsmilk
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
