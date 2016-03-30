Plans to Open a School-Based Health Clinic at Akron's North High School Move Forward

Summit County Public Health and the International Community Health Center are partnering with Akron’s North High School to open a school-based health care clinic.

The school is in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood, which is home to a growing number of refugees. Many of the people in that area don’t have access to routine health services, such as check-ups.

Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the new partnership will allow students to get the proper health care they need.

“A lot of kids miss school because their parents take them out for the whole day because they’re going to have a 2 o’clock doctor’s appointment, and they don’t have any way to get them back and forth," Skoda said. "So the kid misses a whole day of school for an hour appointment-- if they even take them. Some kids never get access to care.”

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education officially approved an agreement this week with the Summit County health department and the International Community Health Center. The clinic is expected to open sometime this fall.