Ohio Blood Bank Lends a Helping Hand to Areas Dealing with Zika

WKSU | By Bill Rinehart
Published March 30, 2016 at 8:06 AM EDT
blood cells

Blood collected in southwest Ohio has been sent to Puerto Rico.  Blood banks there have been closed because over fears of spreading the Zika virus.  Hoxworth Blood Center in Cincinnati shipped 75 units of O positive Tuesday, according to Dr. Ronald Sacher.

“We, at least at the moment have some increase in our inventories in O Positive blood, and this is very unusual.”

Sacher says if more units of blood are requested, and Hoxworth has enough to share, it will.

Tags

CommunityZika virusblood banks
Bill Rinehart
See stories by Bill Rinehart
