Greater Akron-Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau Launches a New Sports Consortium

The Greater Akron-Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new division aimed at attracting sporting events to the area.

The Sports Alliance of Greater Akron was created to differentiate Summit County’s sports venues from those in Medina, Portage and Stark counties.

Summit County used to market its venues through "Sp4rts Ohio," which was a collaboration of the neighboring counties. The other three counties, however, have since stopped using the name to market their locations.

Jim Mahon of the Greater Akron-Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau says the new division will allow for a more tailored showcase of the area’s venues and other attractions.

“It’s big business; it supports jobs; it generates tax revenue. It really is an opportunity to kind of showcase our community -- all of the things that we’re so fortunate to have as a place we call home. But to be able to expose visitors to it is what we enjoy doing everyday as a bureau.”

Mahon says the Sports Alliance of Greater Akron will work to attract sporting events to the area, including table tennis and disc golf.