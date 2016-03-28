Chicago Firm Plans to Repurpose and Redevelop Unused Park Land in Youngstown

The city of Youngstown is partnering with Fresh Coast Capital of Chicago to redevelop and repurpose some of the city’s vacant land.

Fresh Coast Capital plans to lease 29 acres in four unused Youngstown city parks to grow flowers and trees for harvest and sale.

In lieu of monetary payments, Fresh Coast Capital will be solely responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the land it uses.

Youngstown Parks Director Bob Burke says the new 30-year partnership will help the city save thousands of dollars annually.

“At $15 an hour and some change, [our] labor cost will go down and we can use those monies in other areas of the park department.”

Fresh Coast Capital is splitting its $1 million investment with five other Midwest cities including St. Louis, Mo., Elkhart, Ind., and Flint, Mich. The firm will begin planting in Youngstown by mid-April.