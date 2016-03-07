Public-Private Partnership Targets Food Deserts

State officials are teaming up with business leaders to bring more fresh food to low-income and underserved areas.

Advocates say too many Ohioans, especially in low-income neighborhoods, don’t have access to grocery stores with fresh produce and healthy food.

That’s why the state is teaming up with private partners to launch the Healthy Food for Ohio program. As the program’s Caroline Harries explains, $10 million in grants and loans will be available to encourage grocers to open new stores.

“It can absolutely help them consider neighborhoods that they wouldn’t have otherwise considered and be sustainable in those areas.”

A representative from the grocery industry said stores have very little wiggle room when it comes to opening a new location so offering startup money is a good incentive.