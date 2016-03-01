Morning Headlines: Opponents of Ohio Drug-Price Plan Sue Over its Signatures

Top headlines: Trump to bring GOP presidential campaign to Ohio; Ohio officials to discuss Zika virus preparedness, scenarios

Opponents of drug-price plan in Ohio sue over its signatures

14-year-old opens fire at southwest Ohio school

Trump to bring GOP presidential campaign to Ohio

Final defendant pleads in Ohio egg farm trafficking case

Ohio officials to discuss Zika virus preparedness, scenarios

Authorities discussing charges for brother accused of murdering pastor

Opponents of drug-price plan in Ohio sue over its signatures

Opponents of a proposal to control the price Ohio pays for prescription drugs are challenging the validity of the initiative's petition signatures. In a complaint filed Monday with the Ohio Supreme Court, opponents including the Ohio Manufacturers' Association claim that petition circulators failed to comply with four areas of Ohio law and certain signatures collected should be tossed. The opponents say that without those signatures, the so-called Drug Price Relief Act lacks the required number to be considered by the General Assembly. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is backing the proposal, which is aimed at keeping state agencies from paying more for a prescription drug than the negotiated price paid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The foundation's president, Michael Weinstein, says the proposal has met Ohio's requirements twice.

14-year-old opens fire at southwest Ohio school

A 13-year-old girl says she was in a southwest Ohio school cafeteria when a student near her began shootin ShelbyKinnin says she heard bangs but didn't realize they were gunshots until she saw a boy "grabbing his leg and falling over. She says the lunchtime shooting Monday left some students in tears at the campus for Madison Local Schools' junior and senior high students. Kinnin says many people ran from the scene, and the shooter went out a door. She says she recognized him as a boy who was in a class with her last year, though she wasn't sure of his name. Investigators say they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody. They say two teenage students were shot, but their injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Trump to bring GOP presidential campaign to Ohio

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is ready to campaign in Ohio ahead of the state's March 15 primary. Trump will appear today at a hangar at Port Columbus International Airport. The visit marks his second campaign stop in Columbus. Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. John Kasich is expected to hold a Super Tuesday rally in Virginia before heading to Mississippi, where he plans to make remarks following the election results.

Ohio officials to discuss Zika virus preparedness, scenarios

Ohio officials are gathering to discuss the state's readiness for handling Zika virus scenarios ahead of the mosquito season that begins in May. Representatives from several state agencies, local health departments and health care provider associations are meeting for a preparedness exercise today in Columbus. Zika virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. There's no vaccine for the virus, which primarily spreads through bites from a mosquito not typically found in Ohio. But state health officials say a "cousin" of the mosquito is found in parts of Ohio and could potentially transmit the virus. The state's health department has reported five cases of the Zika virus. Many people infected don't get sick.

Final defendant pleads in Ohio egg farm trafficking case

The last of four defendants indicted together on federal charges for a human-trafficking ring that lured Guatemalan migrants to work at central Ohio egg farms has pleaded guilty. Twenty-two-year-old Ana Angelica Pedro Juan entered her plea in Toledo to federal labor trafficking conspiracy. She and the others were indicted last year on charges related to forcing workers, some as young as 14, to live in dilapidated trailers and work long hours doing difficult, dirty jobs on egg farms in Marion. Eight minors and two adults were identified as victims of a trafficking conspiracy. Authorities say Pedro Juan told government officials that the minors were family friends and would be attending school so they'd be released to her custody.

Authorities discussing charges for brother accused of murdering pastor

Police say they're still deciding what charges to file against a man suspected in the fatal shooting of his pastor brother inside a Dayton church office. Authorities say they expect to charge Daniel Schooler in the shooting of Rev. William B. Schooler. The shooting happened as services were winding down Sunday. Police say they don't know what led to the shooting, but say the 70-year-old pastor was the only intended victim.