Classes to Resume at Madison Schools in Wake of Shooting

Madison Schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot says crisis counselors will be on hand Wednesday to help students move forward following Monday’s shooting which injured four.

The district canceled classes today. The school will be open tonight from 6:00 to 7:30 for students and families to walk the halls.

Philpot says the idea is to make them feel more comfortable about returning to classes.

“We believe that getting kids back into school as quickly as possible, with supports, is the best for them.”

The alleged 14-year-old shooter, James Austin Hancock, appeared briefly in juvenile court this morning and denied the charges. His attorney and family members declined to comment. The next pre-trial hearing is set for April 5th.

A court official says it's up to the Butler County prosecutor to decide whether to try to try the boy as an adult. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells the Associated Press he'd like to see the boy prosecuted in adult court.