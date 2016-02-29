Stark County Library Now Lends Electronic Devices

In Canton and much of the rest of Stark County, you can go to the library and take out more than just reading material.

Whether it be a portable Wi-Fi connection, a meter that shows power use in home appliances, or an air-quality analyzer, the array of gizmos you can now borrow has to do with access to knowledge.

Credit LINKED IN / LINKED IN Stephanie Soduk says it's all about sharing knowledge.

Stephanie Soduk heads public relations for the Stark County District Library.

“Our history is providing people information and leveling the playing field for everybody. In the past that has meant books, and then other print media, and then digital media. And, we saw some other libraries doing things with the gadgets, so we didn’t completely come up with the idea, but we saw it was working. So, we’re trying it out.

Soduk says the library also has staffers on hand to show people how to use the new devices.