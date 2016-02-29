© 2020 WKSU
Four Injured in Shooting at Cincinnati-Area School

WKSU | By Tana Weingartner
Published February 29, 2016 at 8:00 PM EST
Photo of Madison Junior, Senior High School
MADISON LOCAL SCHOOLS

Butler County authorities are investigating a shooting this morning in the cafeteria at Madison Junion/Senior High School.

Two students were shot and two others were injured at the southwest Ohio school.

While their conditions are unknown, none of the student’s injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

Sheriff Richard Jones says the alleged shooter is a 14-year-old student.

“We do have the shooter in custody at this time. He’s being questioned. He ran from the school, threw his weapon down. We retrieved the weapon. We’re reviewing and tagging the crime scene at this point, which is the cafeteria in the school.”

The school’s spokeswoman says students and staff reacted promptly as they've been trained in active shooter situations. Students were sent home early.

CommunityMadison High School shootingMadison High SchoolRichard JonesButler County