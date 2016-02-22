Morning Headlines: Kasich Signs Bill Diverting Planned Parenthood Funding

Top headlines: Planned Parenthood criticizes Kasich's decision to sign bill; Mahoning County village says it has spent $70,000 on lead in water; Officials: Man alive before dying in back of trash truck

Kasich signs Ohio bill diverting Planned Parenthood funding

Planned Parenthood criticizes Kasich's decision to sign bill

Sebring says it has spent $70,000 on lead in water

Officials: Man alive before dying in back of trash truck

Ohio Supreme Court to hear debate over inmate's case file

Authorities study bail policies after nursing home slaying

Forum set for candidates in Ohio race to succeed Boehner

Cedar Point increases admission

Former Cavs' star Varejao lands at Golden State

Gov. John Kasich has signed legislation to strip government money from Planned Parenthood in Ohio. The move from the Republican presidential candidate was expected, but he made it official Sunday. It comes a day after Kasich's weak performance in South Carolina's GOP presidential primary and a day before he heads to Virginia to campaign. The bill targets roughly $1.3 million in funding that Planned Parenthood receives through Ohio's health department. The money, which is mostly federal, supports initiatives for HIV testing, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and prevention of violence against women. The legislation prohibits such funds from going to entities that perform or promote abortions. While the measure does not specifically name Planned Parenthood, that's who backers say would be most affected.

Planned Parenthood is criticizing Gov. John Kasich's decision to sign a bill into law cutting off state funding for the agency. Amelia Hayes, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, says the legislation will harm the lives of women, men and families across the state. Hayes says the loss of funding cuts an agency program aimed at reducing infant mortality at a time Ohio struggles with higher-than-average infant death rates. President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund Cecile Richards says the action will leave thousands of women without testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases and will hurt anti-domestic violence programs. Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper said Kasich has aligned himself with Tea Party conservatives over the wishes of most state residents.

A Mahoning County village says its spent some $70,000 trying to combat lead-contaminated drinking water. Sebring's village manager tells WFMJ-TV in Youngstown that most of the money has spent on engineering fees since the middle of January. Plans are in place to begin treating the water to prevent leaching from old lead pipes. Sebring has come under scrutiny since state environmental officials said the operator of the village water plant waited months to notify people about high levels of lead coming from their pipes. Two EPA employees were fired and one demoted over how the situation was handled. It says running the tap for a few minutes eliminates any detectable lead.

Authorities say a man found dead in the back of a garbage truck in Fairlawn appears to have been alive before being crushed to death. A driver with Republic Waste Services called police in Fairlawn early Saturday saying he believed a body was in the vehicle. Authorities say foul play currently isn't suspected. The man might be identified today. Police in Akron, Copley and Fairlawn are investigating how he ended up in the truck.

The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments over a lawsuit against Columbus police seeking the complete files of a long-closed criminal case. At issue is what public records attorneys call a troubling trend of police departments refusing to release files until all chance of appeals are exhausted, usually because the defendant is dead. The 2014 lawsuit filed on behalf of the Ohio Innocence Project seeks the full record in the case of a Columbus man sentenced to 38 years in prison for killing a woman in 2005. The Innocence Project wants the files to review the argument by Adam Saleh that he is innocent. Franklin County's prosecutor says the evidence against Saleh was overwhelming.

Authorities in Stark County are studying potential changes to policies for bonding out of jail after a man out on bond allegedly killed his estranged wife in the parking lot of a Canton nursing home. The Canton Repository reports the review is also part of ongoing work by county judges, prosecutors and police to find better ways of handling domestic violence cases. DraganSekulic was charged with aggravated murder in December after the shooting that killed his wife. Sekulic had been freed on $100,000 bond after a November incident when authorities say he rammed his wife's car and tipped it over into a ditch. A Repository analysis of recent domestic violence cases found 50 percent of suspects out on bond.

Much of the crowded field wanting to succeed John Boehner in his western Ohio district will take part in two candidate forums today. Organizers say most of the 17 candidates plan to be at sessions at two Miami University centers in Butler County. There are 15 Republicans running in the March 15 primary, when voters will choose nominees both for a June 7 special election to fill Boehner's term and for the general election race for the next Congress.

Ohio's average price for regular gas comes in slightly cheaper than the national average as the workweek begins. The price per gallon in Ohio is about $1.69 in today's survey from AAA and its partners. That's up 9 cents from a month ago, but it's 59 cents less than the average at this time last year. The national average for regular fuel is $1.71 today.

Former Cavs fan favorite Anderson Varejao has landed with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The deal, though not made official, is for the rest of the season. Varejao had spent all 12 seasons of his NBA career with Cleveland before being dealt last week to Portland in a three-team trade that sent Channing Frye from Orlando to the Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers cut the Brazilian, leaving him able to sign with any team.

A day at Cedar Point is going to cost more this year. The amusement part says admission will increase to $65, up $3 over last year’s price. The park is set to unveil its new record-breaking dive coaster called the Valravn. However, some rides are being retired, including Shoot the Rapids water ride and Challenger Racing and Skyscraper. Cedar Point opens for the season May 7.