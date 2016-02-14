Kroger Will Offer Anti-Overdose Drug in Ohio and Kentucky

Ohio passed a law last year allowing pharmacists to sell an opioid overdose antidote without a prescription. Now, Kroger says it will join the CVS pharmacy chain in selling naloxone.

Kroger spokeswoman Patty Leesemann says customers must take a training class before the purchase. She says the idea is to have the drug on-hand before an overdose happens.

“Individuals older than 18-years-old may go in to a Kroger pharmacy and ask for the medication. Individuals must complete a form and attend an educational session with a pharmacist. "

Leeseman says many insurance companies are covering naloxone, and the cost to a customer would be about $90 for two doses and two syringes.

The Ohio Legislature approved sales of naloxone last year.

Leeseman says naloxone will be offered in Ohio and 16 counties in Northern Kentucky. She expends Kroger will expand the offer as other states pass similar anti-overdose drug legislation.