Top headlines: Heavy snow creates whiteout conditions, causes major accidents in Northeast Ohio; Barberton man sentenced for helping woman obtain heroin that led to her death; New York governor urges federal regulators to reject Key Corp. buyout of First Niagara Financial Group

Morning headlines for Thursday, February 11, 2016:

Cleveland bills family of Tamir Rice $500 for ambulance ride after fatal shooting

The City of Cleveland is asking Tamir Rice's estate to pay $500 for his ambulance ride and medical services he received after he was shot by a police officer. The city requested the money as the boy's "last dying expense" in a creditor's claim filed Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Probate Court. The claim states the money is overdue. A family attorney for the estate called the claim callous and insensitive as the 12-year-old was killed by the city's own police officers. Rice was shot by a police officer in November 2014 outside a recreation center. He had an airsoft pistol that police say resembled a real gun.

Heavy snow creates whiteout conditions, causes major accidents in Northeast Ohio

Officials say more than a dozen people were injured in a series of crashes during whiteout conditions on I-90 Wednesday afternoon. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says more than 15 tractor-trailers and several cars were involved in crashes and 17 people were taken to area hospitals. At least three are in critical condition. The interstate was shut down in both directions as officials worked to clear the scene.

Barberton man sentenced for helping woman obtain heroin that led to her death

A Barberton man has received four years in prison for helping a woman obtain heroin that caused her to fatally overdose. Brandon Bartoe, 24, previously pleaded guilty several charges. Two other people were charged in the January 2015 death of 33-year-old Brandy Amaro in Akron.

Vandals cut down 10 historic black walnut trees in Barberton

The Barberton Historical Society says vandals cut down 10 black walnut trees planted by the city of Barberton's founder more than a century ago. The organization says the 50-foot tall trees with trunks spanning more than 2 ft. in diameter were cut down Tuesday morning. The group says the person responsible knew what they were doing as they targeted only the valuable black walnut trees. Police are investigating.

New York governor urges federal regulators to reject Key Corp. buyout of First Niagara Financial Group

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging federal regulators to reject KeyCorp's $4 billion deal to buy First Niagara Financial Group and create the 13th largest commercial bank in the United States. The Democrat says the proposed acquisition of Buffalo-based First Niagara by Cleveland-based KeyCorp would reduce retail banking competition in upstate New York, limit consumer access, and eliminate jobs. First Niagara has nearly 400 locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Federal officials question Kasich Political Action Committee over source of funds

Federal elections officials are asking a Political Action Committee supporting Gov. John Kasich’s presidential campaign to explain where it got its seed money. The Federal Election Commission says The New Day Independent Media Committee PAC failed to disclose in campaign finance filings where its initial $2.3 million in cash came from. The PAC has until March 11 to respond. A spokeswomen for Kasich’s Super PAC says the issue stems from confusion over how to submit donor information.

Planned Parenthood targets Gov. Kasich in online ads over his support to defund the organization

Planned Parenthood says it is targeting Gov. Kasich in online ads as he's expected to sign the bill diverting taxpayer money away from the organization Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio says its five-figure ad buy will appear on Facebook and online news sites across Ohio. The 30-second video asks why Kasich would want to support the measure.

Former Ohio governor to endorse P.G. Sittenfeld for U.S. Senate candidate

Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste is ready to hand his endorsement to Democratic U.S. Senate candidate P.G. Sittenfeld. The announcement scheduled today by Celeste, a popular two-term governor in the 1980s, comes as the 31-year-old Cincinnati councilman faces former Gov. Ted Strickland in March's primary. Ohio Democrats have endorsed Strickland in an effort to rally money and resources around a well-known candidate whom they believe has the necessary clout to unseat incumbent Republican Rob Portman this fall.