Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Includes Two Ohio Natives

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2016 over the weekend, and two of the men being enshrined this year are Ohio natives.

Edward DeBartolo, Jr. is this year's contributor enshrinee, for his 23 years running the San Francisco 49ers. He was born in Youngstown, and began his career with his father's company, developing shopping centers such as Randall Park and Summit Mall. Known as a "players' owner," his 49ers won five Superbowls and made the playoffs 16 times in the 1980s and '90s.



DeBartolo ceded control of the team in 2000 to his sister, after he plead guilty to failing to report a felony as part of the extortion trial of Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards.



DeBartolo will be joined by Orlando Pace, a Sandusky native who starred at Ohio State before spending 12 seasons as a tackle with the St. Louis Rams, where he helped the team to a win in Super Bowl XXXIV.

The 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony takes place Aug. 6 in Canton.

