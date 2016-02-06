Favre, DeBartolo, Stabler and Five More Make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 includes six players who played in a combined 40 Pro Bowls.



This year's class includes Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison -- who played in the '90s and 2000's -- as well as Tony Dungy, who coached the Colts to a Superbowl win in 2007.



Quarterback Brett Favre will be enshrined for his 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, which included a win in Superbowl XXXI. Quarterback Ken Stabler led the Oakland Raiders to the playoffs seven times throughout the 1970s, winning in 1977. Stabler died last summer, and last week, his family released the results of an autopsy that shows he had Stage 3 Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).





Players also in this year's class are Kevin Greene -- who spent the seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams -- and Sandusky native Orlando Pace, a tackle for the St. Louis Rams and Ohio State standout.





The class of 2016 also includes Youngstown-born Ed DeBartolo Jr., who owned the San Francisco 49ers when the team won five Superbowls in the 1980s and 90s -- plus senior selection Dick Stanfel, who played for the Detroit Lions and the Washington Redskins in the 1950s.





The Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony takes place Aug. 6 in Canton.

