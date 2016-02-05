Cleveland Music Settlement CEO Resigns Amid Gross Sexual Imposition Arrest
The CEO of the Cleveland Music Settlement, Charles Lawrence, resigned late Friday, just as he was arrested in Cleveland Heights for gross sexual imposition. The arrest stems from a Feb. 1 police report filed by a female.
In a statement, the Music Settlement says it knows of no instances of improper acts involving Lawrence and students at the school. The Cleveland Music Settlement also says it's launched a search for its next president.