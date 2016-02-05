© 2020 WKSU
Cleveland Music Settlement CEO Resigns Amid Gross Sexual Imposition Arrest

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 5, 2016 at 8:28 PM EST
Charles Lawrence
CLEVELAND MUSIC SETTLEMENT

The CEO of the Cleveland Music Settlement, Charles Lawrence, resigned late Friday, just as he was arrested in Cleveland Heights for gross sexual imposition. The arrest stems from a Feb. 1 police report filed by a female.

In a statement, the Music Settlement says it knows of no instances of improper acts involving Lawrence and students at the school. The Cleveland Music Settlement also says it's launched a search for its next president.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
