With East Coast Storms Over, Cleveland Hopkins Flights Returning to Normal

The east coast storms may be over, but the ripple effect is still being felt at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. About 40 to 50 eastbound flights were canceled each of the last three days. Hopkins Interim Director Fred Szabo credits airlines for using smartphone notifications to prevent many passengers from showing up over the weekend for flights that had been grounded.

As of today, Szabo says flights to Washington, D.C. are still cancelled, but passengers headed to the New York City area should be on their way.



“They’re clearing up a little faster. My understanding was they had a little bit lighter snow. They’re anticipating opening up the New York airports sometime in the afternoon. However, Dulles Airport got approximately 30 inches, and they’re not expecting to come back online until approximately Tuesday morning.”



Szabo says about 14 planes were parked at Hopkins due to cancelled flights, and they should be able to head out again once airlines can get crewmembers back to Cleveland.

