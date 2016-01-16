Civility March is Planned in Kent

A group promoting civility in public discourse, and opposing what it calls the “language of hate,” will be marching following the Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast in Kent today. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports.

The Kent Interfaith Alliance for Reconciliation & Justice came together this summer as a unified voice against racism and cultural conflict. And, the group is planning to raise that voice again following the Portage County NAACP’s annual prayer breakfast in honor of Dr. King being held at the United Church of East Main Street.

Christy Anderson, an Alliance founder, says it’s a public pronouncement for all.

“We are inviting everyone to join with and walk from the church down to the Kent Municipal Courthouse. And our plan is to gather there and read aloud the statement."

The Rev. Anderson is with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent. She says the prayer breakfast will likely end -- and the march begin -- around noon.