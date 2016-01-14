© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Statehouse Honors Slain Canton K-9

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 14, 2016 at 9:07 PM EST
photo of Jethro and his handler
FACEBOOK

The flags are at half-staff at the Statehouse today. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains why.

 

Gov. John Kasich has ordered the flags lowered in honor of Canton police K-9 Jethro, who died last weekend of gunshot wounds he suffered during a robbery investigation. Luke Stedke with the Ohio Statehouse says flying the flags half-staff is a good way to call attention to the importance of Jethro and other police K-9’s.

“These are service animals, and they are serving in line as law-enforcement officers.”

This isn’t the first time flags have flown half-staff in honor of police service dogs. Just last fall, the flags were lowered to honor Falko, a police dog from Toledo who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect. 

