Ohio Statehouse Honors Slain Canton K-9

The flags are at half-staff at the Statehouse today. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains why.

Gov. John Kasich has ordered the flags lowered in honor of Canton police K-9 Jethro, who died last weekend of gunshot wounds he suffered during a robbery investigation. Luke Stedke with the Ohio Statehouse says flying the flags half-staff is a good way to call attention to the importance of Jethro and other police K-9’s.

“These are service animals, and they are serving in line as law-enforcement officers.”

This isn’t the first time flags have flown half-staff in honor of police service dogs. Just last fall, the flags were lowered to honor Falko, a police dog from Toledo who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect.