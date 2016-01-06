© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

A Hands-On Demo of the Dangers of Texting While Driving

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 6, 2016 at 5:26 PM EST
photo of driving simulator
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Stephanie Kight of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

The state is using an interactive exhibit to show people, first-hand, the dangers of texting while driving. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

 

The sounds of a distracted driving simulation fill the halls of the Ohio Statehouse. “Look out, you’re gonna get me killed.”

This simulator, which looks like it would fit right in at an arcade, is sponsored in part by the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT’s Matt Bruning says there are seven distracted driving simulators that travel all around the state to high schools, fairs and other public events.

"We can quote statistics; we can quote numbers; we can put creative messaging out there. But to actually put them behind the wheel and let them see what happens when they’re distracted is kind of an eye opener for people.”

The display will be in the Statehouse until the end of the month. Last January, the historic building had more than 2,800 visitors.

 

Tags

CommunityODOTtexting while driving
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow