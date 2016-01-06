A Hands-On Demo of the Dangers of Texting While Driving

The state is using an interactive exhibit to show people, first-hand, the dangers of texting while driving. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The sounds of a distracted driving simulation fill the halls of the Ohio Statehouse. “Look out, you’re gonna get me killed.”

This simulator, which looks like it would fit right in at an arcade, is sponsored in part by the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT’s Matt Bruning says there are seven distracted driving simulators that travel all around the state to high schools, fairs and other public events.

"We can quote statistics; we can quote numbers; we can put creative messaging out there. But to actually put them behind the wheel and let them see what happens when they’re distracted is kind of an eye opener for people.”

The display will be in the Statehouse until the end of the month. Last January, the historic building had more than 2,800 visitors.



