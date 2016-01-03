Colder Weather is Good News for Cleveland MetroParks Toboggan Chutes

Colder temperatures and the possibility of snow this week mean that local ski resorts can finally open for the first time this season. But as WKSU's Kabir Bhatia reports, another Cleveland winter spot is already open.

The Cleveland Metroparks' toboggan chutes at the Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville closed a few times last month because it was either too warm or too rainy. On Saturday, the chutes had their busiest day of the season so far, with waits of about an hour to careen down the 70-foot toboggan run. Facilities Supervisor Rachel Urig says – so long as temperatures stay at or below 50 degrees – they’ll be open.

“We are refrigerated, so we can be open. I mean, 50s and rainy last week, we weren’t able to be open because of all the rain, was the main thing. It’s been really a bummer for us; this is our time that we normally have the best time for us.”

Sixth-grader Billy Breninghouse from Lakewood says it’s much better when there’s snow.

“It’s colder when you’re going down the hill; when you go down and the wind is in your face. I think you go a little faster when it’s snowy and colder cause then it’s icier. I like when it’s warm but I like skiing; so I want it to snow.”

The toboggan chutes are open Thursdays through Sundays. The forecast is favorable at least for the start of the week, with highs in the 20s and a touch of snow. MetroParks officials say a camera system – similar to the one on roller coasters – is slated to be in-place this month, so visitors can see what they look like while careening down the chutes at speeds up to 50 miles per hour.