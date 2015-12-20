© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio AG Warns of Online Puppy Scams

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 20, 2015 at 9:42 PM EST
photo of puppies
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

If you are purchasing a puppy from an online dog breeder, Ohio’s Attorney General warns to proceed with caution. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says his office has received 30 complaints from consumers who say they bought a puppy online but never received anything in return. He says scammers are posting cute pictures of puppies that are supposedly for sale but once the consumer wires money to the breeder, the seller demands more money for insurance, transportation or other costs then threatens to turn the customer in for animal abuse if they refuse to pay.

DeWine says if the price appears to be too good to be true, it probably is. He suggests you work with a local organization or breeder if possible and visit the dog before making a purchase.

Many animal rescue and humane organizations caution against giving puppies as gifts since the purchase is a lifetime commitment for the recipient.

Tags

CommunityMike DeWinepuppy breeders
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles