Greater Akron Audubon Society to Hold Annual "Christmas Bird Count" This Weekend

Published December 14, 2015 at 4:38 PM EST
Photo of a Black-throated Blue Warbler at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, Ohio
Matt Tillett
/
Flickr

The Greater Akron Audubon Society will hold its annual “Christmas Bird Count” this Sunday. 

The count runs for 24 hours and is open to novice and expert bird watchers. Volunteers will be assigned a specific area within a 7.5-mile radius of Front Street and Broad Boulevard in Cuyahoga Falls

Wolfgang Pelz of the Greater Akron Audubon Society says the event offers a look at population trends in the area.

“Looking at past history over the same circle allows us to see trends in terms of which birds are doing better or worse and which birds are being ‘overtaken,’ if you will, by another species," said Pelz.

The greater Akron count aligns with that of the National Audubon Society, which collects data to study trends. 

For information on how you can get involved with the “Christmas Bird Count," click here.

