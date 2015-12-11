Kent State Architecture Students Unveil Plans for Linking Downtown Youngstown to YSU Campus

Residents of Youngstown are one step closer to seeing their city’s center revitalized.

Last night, students in the Kent State College of Architecture and Environmental Design displayed 150 projects aimed at developing a stronger connection between downtown and Youngstown State University.

Dominic C. Marchionda is with the Regional Economic Development Initiative in Youngstown. He says the students’ projects lay a great foundation for the city to build upon.

“You’re going to see some of these ideas, maybe it’s not the exact form that the students suggested, but it most likely is going to be that program," said Marchionda. "And it shows our community and our finance officials and legal officials what’s possible and helps us start to take that vision and put a budget together and weave it into the applications that we’re going to go after for any gap financing.”

The city chose to partner with Kent State due to its architecture experts, as well as the City of Kent’s success with its redevelopment. Youngstown could begin some of the projects as soon as 2018.