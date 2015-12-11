Cleveland Rape Crisis Center Awarded $1.4 Million Grant From the Ohio Attorney General

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has been awarded a $1.4 million grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The money will be used to further the center’s services for survivors of rape, sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

The funds will also allow the center to expand to Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, as well as to the campuses of Cleveland State and Baldwin Wallace.

CEO Sondra Miller says statistics show the more that services like the center’s are offered, the more they are used.

“If we build our services and we let the community know that there is help available people will call us," said Miller. "And throughout our 40 years of service to this community that has stayed true.”

The center plans to expand to other Northeast Ohio campuses such as Case Western Reserve University, Cuyahoga Community College and John Carroll University.