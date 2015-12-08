Mt. Sinai Foundation Announces $1.2 Million Grant to Help Lower Infant Mortality Rates in Cleveland

The Mt. Sinai Healthcare Foundation announced today a $1.2 million grant to help lower infant mortality rates among low-income mothers in Cleveland.

The money will support the Nurse-Family Partnership, which brings a nurse to a first-time mother, during and after a pregnancy, to monitor health issues, improve parenting skills and share child development information.

Mt. Sinai President Mitchell Balk says the program is more than an infant mortality initiative as it provides lifelong benefits.

“Kids who go through Nurse-Family Partnership are 60 percent less likely to ever be involved in the juvenile justice or criminal justice system compared with babies who do not participate in the program,” said Balk.

According to Cleveland.com, the grant was awarded to MetroHealth Medical Center and will pay for four nurses to visit roughly 100 women in Cleveland each year.