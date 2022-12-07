-
The City Club of Cleveland will be leaving the building that bears it name at 850 Euclid Avenue and move to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue.
-
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school has drawn the attention of a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community, but the school’s leadership say they won’t be bullied into canceling Saturday’s family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens.
-
Online searches for the word "gaslighting" on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740% in 2022 over the year before, leading the reference publishing company to name it the word of the year.
-
Mayor John Suthers tells NPR one of the two patrons who fought the suspect grabbed a gun from the shooter and hit him with it. The motive behind the attack, which left at least five dead, is unknown.
-
All three people and all 53 dogs on the plane survived, although there were some minor injuries among both groups of mammals. The flight was bringing rescue dogs from New Orleans to Milwaukee.
-
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow in western New York.
-
It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are launching investigations.
-
Native American veterans gathered in Washington, D.C., this Veterans' Day to unveil a memorial at the National Museum of the American Indian.
-
Issue 10, which was approved by voters in this week's elections, amends the city charter to create a civilian police oversight board in Akron.
-
Issue 10 will create a nine-member review board made up of citizens that would monitor complaints against Akron Police.
-
Cleveland and Akron doctors say the number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in their hospitals have grown steadily for several weeks.
-
Akron City Council Vice President Jeff Fusco introduced a resolution to oppose the police oversite charter amendment during a committee meeting Monday, calling the proposal "flawed."