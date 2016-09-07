11 Images
Cleveland food bank Thanksgiving distribution
Cleveland Food Bank 02099.jpg
Volunteer Vickie Adamus signals to other volunteers while assisting with intake at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 00905.jpg
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said it was expecting to give out some 19,000 turkeys at its Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 01319.jpg
Volunteer H.Tereé Harris prepares bags of potatoes to give out at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 01568.jpg
Volunteer Mike Tamburro (left) waves to drivers alongside Tom Cromes at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 02069.jpg
Drivers form lines waiting to receive food at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 01329.jpg
Volunteer Tom Cromes (center), working alongside H.Tereé Harris (left) and Ed France (right), loads food into a vehicle's trunk at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 02542
Volunteers load cars with food at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 02695.jpg
Volunteer Jared Schnall directs traffic at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 02395.jpg
Volunteer Mist'a Craig dances to music with others as they assist drivers at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 01674.jpg
Volunteers load cars with food at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Ryan Loew)
Cleveland Food Bank 02779.jpg
With dog Pugzly hanging out the window, West Side Cleveland resident Joe Matovich talks to volunteer Susan Harnden at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Matovich said he was there to pick up food for his daughter. (Ryan Loew)
