Chauvin Trial Verdict
A protester holds a sign across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 6 during the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The testimony ran for three weeks.
NPR News
Revisiting Key Moments From The Derek Chauvin Trial
Rachel Treisman
,
The jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. As the country reacts, NPR revisits key moments from the last three weeks.