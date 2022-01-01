Premieres Thursday, November 3rd at 9 p.m. on WVIZ

Join Ideastream Public Media Thursday, November 3rd at 9 p.m. for the 87th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. We highlight the winners and their important work, in a one-hour television special. Watch on WVIZ, the Ideastream Public Media app or on the PBS App.

The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recognize books that have made important contributions to our understanding of racism and human diversity. For 87 years, the distinguished books earning Anisfield-Wolf prizes have opened and challenged our minds. Cleveland poet and philanthropist Edith Anisfield Wolf established the book awards in 1935, in honor of her father, John Anisfield, and husband, Eugene Wolf, to reflect her family’s passion for social justice.

Meet This Year's Winners

Donika Kelly, Poetry – “The Renunciations”

The 87th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Winners - Donika Kelly

George Makari, Nonfiction - “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia”

The 87th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Winners - George Makari

Tiya Miles, Nonfiction – “All That She Carried”

The 87th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Winners - Tiya Miles

Percival Everett, Fiction – “The Trees”

The 87th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Winners - Percival Everett

Ishmael Reed, Lifetime Achievement