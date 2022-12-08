5 Things to do in NEO: Porsche exhibit, holiday gatherings and more

‘Porsche 911: The Evolution of an Icon’

In 1981, Porsche almost killed its 911. A new exhibit at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum in the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland shows visitors rare Porsches which might not have been had the iconic model been discontinued. It’s on view now through April 2.

Found Footage Fest

For almost 20 years, the people from the Found Footage Festival have presented their most bizarre videotape finds from thrift stores and garage sales: everything from Jazzercise to home movies to kittens with guitars. Their new holiday show comes to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

It’s a holiday show with a New Orleans stomp as the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass blasts into Akron. Along with selections from “The Nutcracker” and Handel’s “Messiah,” the band will swing with holiday favorites including an Earth, Wind & Fire medley. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall.

Gathering at the Falls

Chagrin Falls was the scene for much of the 1977 holiday film “The Gathering.” Looking much like it did 45 years ago, Triangle Park downtown will feature food, music, a scavenger hunt and Santa over the next two Saturdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Harry Potter Yule Party

As part of its Science Saturday series, the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is presenting a Harry Potter-themed Yule Party. Visitors can make a wand, learn what house they belong to or make a potion. It’s Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

