5 things to do in NEO: Gospel in Akron, Thanksgiving Polka, Crafty Mart and more

Soweto Gospel Choir

Get uplifted with gospel music, spirituals and popular classics from the Soweto Gospel Choir at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron Sunday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-award winning choir features singers from South African churches as well as dancers and drummers.

Thanksgiving Polka Weekend

Dance off the calories from the holiday meal to the sounds of polka. There will be three days of music at the Holiday Inn in Independence for Thanksgiving Polka Weekend. Enjoy the tunes Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, 3 p.m. to midnight, and an awards show Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

Crafty Mart

Shop local at the 14th annual Crafty Mart Holiday Show at the Bounce Innovation Hub in Downtown Akron. From handcrafted jewelry to original home décor, find something that strikes your interests at the two-day sale Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

'Photographs in Ink'

Check out the Cleveland Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Photographs in Ink,” featuring printed images from the 1850s to the early 2000s. From scientific photography to popular printmaking, explore different artists’ processes in the show, which runs through April 2, 2023.

Christmas in Kirtland

Hundreds of nativity scenes from around the globe will be on view at the annual Christmas in Kirtland display at the Historic Kirtland Visitors Center in Lake County. Beginning, Nov. 27, tour from 1- 7 p.m. on Sundays and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays until Dec. 31.

