© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

5 things to do in NEO: Gospel in Akron, Thanksgiving Polka, Crafty Mart and more

WKSU | By Carrie Wise
Published November 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
161113_soweto_0380.jpg
Di Nozzi Lorenzo
/
Soweto Gospel Choir
The Soweto Gospel Choir comes to the E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron Sunday.

After the turkey and pie, enjoy music, handmade crafts and art. Here are five ideas to try around Northeast Ohio this week.

Soweto Gospel Choir

Get uplifted with gospel music, spirituals and popular classics from the Soweto Gospel Choir at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron Sunday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-award winning choir features singers from South African churches as well as dancers and drummers.

Thanksgiving Polka Weekend

Dance off the calories from the holiday meal to the sounds of polka. There will be three days of music at the Holiday Inn in Independence for Thanksgiving Polka Weekend. Enjoy the tunes Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, 3 p.m. to midnight, and an awards show Sunday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

Crafty Mart

Shop local at the 14th annual Crafty Mart Holiday Show at the Bounce Innovation Hub in Downtown Akron. From handcrafted jewelry to original home décor, find something that strikes your interests at the two-day sale Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

'Photographs in Ink'

Check out the Cleveland Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Photographs in Ink,” featuring printed images from the 1850s to the early 2000s. From scientific photography to popular printmaking, explore different artists’ processes in the show, which runs through April 2, 2023.

Christmas in Kirtland

Hundreds of nativity scenes from around the globe will be on view at the annual Christmas in Kirtland display at the Historic Kirtland Visitors Center in Lake County. Beginning, Nov. 27, tour from 1- 7 p.m. on Sundays and 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays until Dec. 31.

Tags
Arts & Culture Lake CountyAkronClevelandMusicCleveland Museum of ArtBounce Innovation Hub
Carrie Wise
Carrie Wise is the deputy editor of arts and culture at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Wise