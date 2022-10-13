5 things to do in NEO: Dia de Muertos workshop, Halloween Flea and more

Dia de Muertos

As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Community Arts Center in the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood is hosting a "Day of the Dead" mask workshop for kids on October 16 and 23 from 1-3 p.m. All materials are provided, no registration is required and it’s free for all ages. The CAC was established by the Cleveland Museum of Art as part of its 2017 strategic plan.

Hispanic burlesque

Also for National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Symposium Nightclub in Lakewood presents “Sabor! A Latin Burlesque & Drag Revue” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Established in 2017, it’s focused on representing Latinidad from the LGBTQ+ perspective. After touring Denver and Chicago in 2019, the show is back in Cleveland in person.

Halloween Flea Market

The Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick in Cleveland presents its 8th Annual Halloween Flea Market. About 100 vendors promise "All Things Halloween" at the museum and nearby venues along Detroit Ave. All ages are welcome to trick or treat, too. It starts Saturday at 2 p.m.

Norm approved films

The late comedian Norm Macdonald once voiced a preference for films which were “gritty, urban satires.” This weekend, the Cleveland Cinematheque presents three of them. On Friday, in tribute to James Caan, it’s Michael Mann’s 1981 film “Thief.” Director Bob Rafelson is remembered on Saturday with a 35mm print of his 1976 film “Stay Hungry.” And a new 4k restoration of Mike Nichols’ 1971 film “Carnal Knowledge” runs Saturday and Sunday. The full weekend schedule is here.

Forgotten farmsteads

On Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m., Cuyahoga Valley National Park rangers will take visitors on a 2-4 mile hike on lesser used trails. The goal is to find areas of the park where history is hidden in plain sight. Registration is required.

