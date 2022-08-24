© 2022 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Akron Zoo's two snowy owl owlets pass away

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
Owlets.png
Akron Zoo
The snowy owl owlets (pictured) were born July 31 and August 3. They were the only two viable eggs from the five produced by their parents, male Frost and female Cirrus.

At the Akron Zoo, two baby animals who are vulnerable to extinction have passed away. The two snowy owl owlets - born July 31 and August 3- both died early Tuesday.

Joe Golgosky, who manages avian animal care at the zoo, said snowy owl owlets have a 33 percent mortality rate in their first year.

“They’re more susceptible to disease when they’re learning their way to become adults [and] taking care of themselves on their own,” he said. “So, it’s just a very stressful time for them.”

Zoo officials say there were no visible signs of trauma, injury or illness, and an animal autopsy was inconclusive. The zoo is also sending out pathology reports for further evaluation over the next month.

The owlets’ parents, male Frost and female Cirrus, remain in good health and on view at the zoo. Zoo officials say they hope the snowy owls will follow their annual mating schedule again next June.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. While a Kent State student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
