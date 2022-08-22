© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Arts & Culture

Apply now: ARPA funds available for Cleveland artists and businesses

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Jeremy Johnson.jpg
Assembly For the Arts
Jeremy Johnson (left), CEO of Assembly for the Arts, has worked to secure ARPA funds from Cuyahoga County and the City of Cleveland.

Cleveland-based Assembly for the Arts has opened applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money comes from a pool of $3.3 million granted last month by Cuyahoga County Council to arts groups. Assembly for the Arts Community Relations Manager Meg Matko said they will hold workshops about the application process beginning next week.

“This is not an artistic, merit-based or creative excellent grant program,” she said. “These are federal relief funds to assist with economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are based on need.”

Individual artists can receive up to $2,500, while for-profit arts businesses can be eligible for up to $45,000 based on their budget. ARPA funds for non-profit businesses will be handled by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, which is splitting the county funds with Assembly for the Arts.

Assembly for the Arts CEO Jeremy Johnson estimates the local sector lost nearly $200 million during pandemic.

In-person sessions about the application process are on August 24, August 31 and September 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Assembly will also host two sessions on September 14: in-person, 11 a.m.-noon, and online, 6-7 p.m. The deadline to apply is September 30.

Tags

Arts & Culture Assembly for the ArtsCOVID-19American Rescue PlanCuyahoga Arts and CultureArts Funding
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. While a Kent State student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
