Apply now: ARPA funds available for Cleveland artists and businesses

Cleveland-based Assembly for the Arts has opened applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money comes from a pool of $3.3 million granted last month by Cuyahoga County Council to arts groups. Assembly for the Arts Community Relations Manager Meg Matko said they will hold workshops about the application process beginning next week.

“This is not an artistic, merit-based or creative excellent grant program,” she said. “These are federal relief funds to assist with economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are based on need.”

Individual artists can receive up to $2,500, while for-profit arts businesses can be eligible for up to $45,000 based on their budget. ARPA funds for non-profit businesses will be handled by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, which is splitting the county funds with Assembly for the Arts.

Assembly for the Arts CEO Jeremy Johnson estimates the local sector lost nearly $200 million during pandemic.

In-person sessions about the application process are on August 24, August 31 and September 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Assembly will also host two sessions on September 14: in-person, 11 a.m.-noon, and online, 6-7 p.m. The deadline to apply is September 30.