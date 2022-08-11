5 Things to do in NEO: Feast in Little Italy, BrewFest in Lorain and more

Fun Fest

The annual Fun Fest is coming to Downtown Massillon. Enjoy a family-friendly fest with arts and crafts, games and an opportunity for Massillon businesses to set up booths that include free youth activities Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

BrewFest Waterfront District

Enjoy beer, food, music and games at the BrewFest Waterfront in Lorain Saturday, August 13, featuring bands including Truss, Bessemer Saints and more. Experience the celebration of beer from Ohio and other surrounding states from 1-6 p.m.

Feast of the Assumption

Feast of the Assumption returns to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood this week. Enjoy mass, food, live music, vendors and more at this celebration of culture and faith August 12-15.

Cleveland Public Library Writers & Readers: Ashley C. Ford

The Cleveland Public Library is welcoming writer, host and educator Ashley C. Ford Saturday, August 13, 12 p.m. Learn more about her memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter,” at the ThirdSpace Action Lab or virtually this weekend.

Arts in August

Arts in August is underway in Tremont, spreading diverse perspectives on the art of dance this weekend. Enjoy performances from Inlet Dance Theatre Friday, August 12, and Verb Ballets Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park.