5 Things to do in NEO: Puerto Rican Parade, Heinz Poll Dance Festival and more

Heinz Poll Dance Festival

The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival is coming to Firestone Park in Akron. Enjoy dance and interactive programs with GroundWorks Dance Theater and Inlet Dance Theatre with Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, August 5-6.

Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

Celebrate Puerto Rican art and culture at the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Parade & Festival. Experience creative floats, Latin dishes, music and more at Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland this weekend, August 6-7.

Chardon Square Arts Festival

The Chardon Square Association is preparing for their annual Arts Festival in Chardon, August 7. Enjoy more than 100 local and out of state artists covering many art genres from paintings to photography. The Chardon Square Arts Festival is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Chagrin Arts and the City of Solon presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” August 7 at 7:30 p.m. The show will be at the Solon Community Pavilion. Also enjoy a pretalk show and refreshments before the show at 5:30 p.m.

Rennie Harris Puremovement

DANCECleveland presents the Rennie Harris Puremovement at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Experience a different perspective on hip-hop dance through the performance “Nuttin’ But A Word" August 6 at 8 p.m.

