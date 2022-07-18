Take a video tour of the FRONT Triennial

The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art is exhibiting more than 100 artists at 30 venues around the region now through October 2. This second edition of FRONT carries a central theme of how art can heal and transform lives.

Ideastream Public Media offers a peek at several pieces throughout the festival with a series of video vignettes. Return to this page to see more short video tours posted here daily this week.

FRONT Video Tour: 'SM-2N: sldrty?' at Transformer Station in Cleveland

“SM-2N: sldrty?” by artists Sarah Oppenheimer and Tony Cokes invites visitors to alter their art on view at Transformer Station in Cleveland. When people move the two black beams connected to the projector screens the display changes. This interconnected work calls into question the "extent of your reach," Oppenheimer said.

