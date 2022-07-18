© 2022 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Take a video tour of the FRONT Triennial

WKSU | By Jean-Marie Papoi,
Carrie WiseDave DeOreo
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
FrontStill2.jpg
Carrie Wise
/
Ideastream Public Media
Visitors interact with this work by Sarah Oppenheimer and Tony Cokes at Transformer Station in Cleveland as part of the FRONT Triennial.

The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art is exhibiting more than 100 artists at 30 venues around the region now through October 2. This second edition of FRONT carries a central theme of how art can heal and transform lives.

Ideastream Public Media offers a peek at several pieces throughout the festival with a series of video vignettes. Return to this page to see more short video tours posted here daily this week.

FRONT Video Tour: 'SM-2N: sldrty?' at Transformer Station in Cleveland

“SM-2N: sldrty?” by artists Sarah Oppenheimer and Tony Cokes invites visitors to alter their art on view at Transformer Station in Cleveland. When people move the two black beams connected to the projector screens the display changes. This interconnected work calls into question the "extent of your reach," Oppenheimer said.

Tags

Arts & Culture FRONTTransformer Stationcontemporary artCleveland
Jean-Marie Papoi
Jean-Marie is a Senior Multiple Media Producer who films and edits stories about people and places in Northeast Ohio.
Carrie Wise
Carrie Wise is the managing producer of arts and culture at Ideastream Public Media.
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
