© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

5 things to do in NEO: Asian Lantern Festival, Festa Italiana and more

WKSU | By Kennedy Copeland
Published July 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Asian Lanterns 2022
Kyle Lanzer
/
Cleveland Metroparks
Asian Lanterns Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 7, 2022.

Celebrate Northeast Ohio culture and the arts this weekend, from the Asian Lantern Festival to Festa Italiana. Here are five suggestions.

Festa Italiana 2022

Festa Italiana 2022 is coming to Cuyahoga Falls Downtown Amphitheater this weekend. Celebrate Italian heritage through food, music, vendors and fireworks. Featured bands include The Travelin’ Johnsons, Western Reserve Band and others, July 15-17.

Grecian Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Canton presents the 45th annual Grecian Festival. Enjoy entertainment, dancing and indoor and outdoor dining, July 13-16.

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is underway in celebration of Asian heritage through all new lantern displays. This family-friendly festival will have an Asian food market, acrobats and a Rainforest light zone filled with mystical dragons and a variety of animals, July 13-17.

Taste of Tremont

Experience Tremont at the annual street fest this Sunday. Enjoy food, entertainment and shopping at the free Taste of Tremont fest in Cleveland. Featured entertainers include Jul Big Green, Big Ship and more this weekend, 12-8 p.m.

Kent Blues Fest

Free live music is coming to Downtown Kent, July 16. The Kent Blues Fest will have several artists and band performances from 1 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy performers Armstrong Bobcat, Ben Gage and more this weekend.

Tags

Arts & Culture City of Cuyahoga FallsCantonCleveland Metroparks ZooTremontKent
Kennedy Copeland
Kennedy Copeland is from Bedford, Ohio. She is a senior at the University of Toledo majoring in media communication. She is a member of Lambda Pi Eta, the honor society of the National Communication Association as well as a Spring ’22 initiate of the Beta Lambda chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is excited to be a part of the Arts and Culture team at Ideastream Public Media, and she is ready to expand her knowledge on the creativity around her.
See stories by Kennedy Copeland