5 Things to do in NEO: Cleveland Tall Ships, Cain Park Arts Fest and more

From the 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival to Tipsy Yoga at Royal Docks Brewing Company, Northeast Ohio has several arts and culture events this week. Here are five suggestions.

2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival

Sail into this weekend at the 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival, July 7-10. Enjoy food, historical events and board ships in Downtown Cleveland, north of FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tipsy Yoga at Royal Docks Brewing Company

Tipsy Yoga is coming to the Royal Docks Brewing Company in Canton this Sunday. This all-level adult yoga class will have wine, beer, food and yoga instructed by Emily. Grab a yoga mat and head to Tipsy Yoga at Royal Brewing Company, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kids Yoga in the Garden

The Medina Community Garden is having a kid-friendly yoga event for children 5 years old and up, Saturday, 10-10:30 a.m. Enjoy focus activities, power of the breath exercises and more at Kids Yoga in the Garden.

See Our Light

The Cleveland Public Library Glenville Branch presents See Our Light. Enjoy free writing, storytelling and art-making workshops. Featured Glenville guests include Rhonda Crowder, Charlotte Morgan and others Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cain Park Arts Festival

The 45th Annual Cain Park Arts Festival in Cleveland Heights arrive this weekend. This family-friendly festival will have arts and crafts items, live entertainment and art exhibits, July 8-10.