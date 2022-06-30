© 2022 WKSU
Arts & Culture

5 Things to do in NEO: Summit County Fair, Cleveland Shakespeare Festival and more

WKSU | By Kennedy Copeland
Published June 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
IMG_5113.jpg Summit County Fair
Jenny Cook
/
Carnival Ride at the Summit County Fair

From the annual Summit County Fair to the celebration of the Fourth of July at Fairport Mardi Gras, Northeast Ohio has several festivals this week. Here are five suggestions.

Summit County Fair

Motor events, livestock shows, rides and more are coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. The Summit County Fair is full of entertainment and education for local families this weekend, June 28- July 2.

Bay Days 2022

Bay Village presents Bay Days 2022 at Cahoon Memorial Park-East. The festival includes fireworks, live music, a car cruise and more. Enjoy family-friendly fun at the Bay Days 2022 festival June 30- July 4.

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

The Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms is coming to Peninsula Saturday. Enjoy arts and crafts, music and food on the 5th generation family farm from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents “Hamlet” this Saturday at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor. The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival hosts a free event featuring a performance on the lawn at 7 p.m.

Fairport Mardi Gras

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Fairport Mardi Gras at Fairport Harbor. Participate in a 5K race, parade, rides and more at the annual festival July 1-4, 12-11 p.m. daily.

Arts & Culture
Kennedy Copeland
Kennedy Copeland is from Bedford, Ohio. She is a senior at the University of Toledo majoring in media communication. She is a member of Lambda Pi Eta, the honor society of the National Communication Association as well as a Spring ’22 initiate of the Beta Lambda chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is excited to be a part of the Arts and Culture team at Ideastream Public Media, and she is ready to expand her knowledge on the creativity around her.
