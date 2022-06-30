5 Things to do in NEO: Summit County Fair, Cleveland Shakespeare Festival and more

From the annual Summit County Fair to the celebration of the Fourth of July at Fairport Mardi Gras, Northeast Ohio has several festivals this week. Here are five suggestions.

Summit County Fair

Motor events, livestock shows, rides and more are coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. The Summit County Fair is full of entertainment and education for local families this weekend, June 28- July 2.

Bay Days 2022

Bay Village presents Bay Days 2022 at Cahoon Memorial Park-East. The festival includes fireworks, live music, a car cruise and more. Enjoy family-friendly fun at the Bay Days 2022 festival June 30- July 4.

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

The Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms is coming to Peninsula Saturday. Enjoy arts and crafts, music and food on the 5th generation family farm from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents “Hamlet” this Saturday at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor. The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival hosts a free event featuring a performance on the lawn at 7 p.m.

Fairport Mardi Gras

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Fairport Mardi Gras at Fairport Harbor. Participate in a 5K race, parade, rides and more at the annual festival July 1-4, 12-11 p.m. daily.

