5 Things to do in NEO: Tri-C JazzFest, Larchmere PorchFest, Ohio Scottish Games and more festivals

From the Tri-C JazzFest in Cleveland to the Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival in Berea, Northeast Ohio has several festivals celebrating different art forms and cultures this week. Here are five suggestions.

Tri-C JazzFest

The 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland is coming to Playhouse Square. The fest will be full of music by native Clevelanders, food and dancing. Featured performers include Anthony Hamilton, Joe Lovano, Sean Jones and more June 23–25.

Rock the Docks Springfield Lakemore Festival

Fireworks, food and fun come to the shores of Springfield Lake June 23-26 . Rock the Docks Springfield Lakemore Festival will have family-friendly games, music, and something for everyone at the event hosted by the Village of Lakemore and Springfield Township in Summit County.

St. Ambrose Summer Festival

Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish is having their annual Parish Summer Festival June 23-26. The festival is kicking off with bands like Caliber Band, ALT95 and others. Enjoy festival food, games and drinks for all ages this weekend in Brunswick, Ohio.

Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival

The celebration of Scottish heritage and ancestry through bagpipes to big rock bands is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival highlights Scottish traditions through dance, music and ancient highland games June 24-25.

Larchmere PorchFest

Cleveland presents Larchmere PorchFest, Saturday, June 25, from 2-10 p.m. The festival features up to 22 bands, some performing from Cleveland resident’s porches. Performers include Funny Business, Mount Overlook and Mo’ Mojo. Enjoy food, activities and more at the Larchmere PorchFest.

