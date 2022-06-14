Cleveland Play House selects interim artistic director

Cleveland Play House has selected an interim artistic director as Laura Kepley leaves the 107-year-old institution this month.

Mark Cuddy has been artistic director of Rochester’s Geva Theatre Center for the past 27 years. The Boston native previously led co-productions between Geva and CPH, such as “Informed Consent” and "Clybourne Park.”

He confirmed Tuesday he will assume the interim role leading CPH after he retires from Geva in July 2022, which was announced last year.

Management Consultants for the Arts will search for a permanent artistic director for CPH, according to Cleveland.com.

It was announced in March Kepley would leave her post. CPH and Kepley declined to provide further details about her departure after 12 years with the institution.

Cleveland Play House will begin its 107th season this fall with the regional premiere of José Cruz González’s “American Mariachi.”

