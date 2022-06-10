© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Héctor Castellanos Lara lifts up Latino culture in Northeast Ohio

WKSU | By Dave DeOreo,
Jean-Marie Papoi
Published June 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT

Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Héctor Castellanos Lara has made a tremendous impact on the Northeast Ohio arts and culture community since his arrival in 1990.

Whether it's creating floats for Parade the Circle, making sidewalk art at Chalk Fest or celebrating the Day of the Dead with Día de Muertos, Castellanos Lara loves to share his Latino heritage.

Héctor Castellanos Lara Gateway
Jean-Marie Papoi
/
Ideastream Public Media
Héctor Castellanos Lara discusses his prototype for the"Gateway Monument."

Currently, he's working on something new for Art House in Cleveland's Brooklyn Center neighborhood with a group of young Latino refugees - "The Gateway Monument."

Gateway Monument at Art House
Héctor Castellanos Lara
/
Art House
Immigrant volunteers begin to build Héctor Castellanos Lara's "Gateway Monument" at the Art House in Cleveland.

"You can see there are no walls, so you can come through different directions inside. And that was the main idea. You know, we don't need walls," Castellanos Lara said.

"The Gateway Monument" is scheduled to open later this summer.

Tags

Arts & Culture Latinxarts and cultureCleveland Museum of ArtArt House
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo
Jean-Marie Papoi
Jean-Marie is a Senior Multiple Media Producer who films and edits stories about people and places in Northeast Ohio.
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi