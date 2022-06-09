5 things to do in NEO: Dance with Giants, Missing History of Massillon, Alice in Danceland

From outdoor fun on Wade Oval in Cleveland to a new musical in Willoughby, there are many ways to enjoy arts and culture this weekend in Northeast Ohio. Here are five suggestions for the week.

Summer Arts Fest: Dance with Giants

The Cleveland Museum of Art presents Summer Arts Fest: Dance with Giants with larger-than-life sculptures and live music at Wade Oval in partnership with University Circle, Inc. The festival full of fun activities, musical group performance and food vendors is Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m-5 p.m. The museum plans to bring back its Parade the Circle festivities in 2023.

‘Missing History of Massillon’

Hear the untold stories of African American heritage at the “Missing History of Massillon: Unheard African American Stories” exhibition opening Saturday, June 11. Find meaningful connections through collections, archives and many shared memories in the community at the Massillon Museum.

‘Alice in Danceland’

A new musical is coming to the Fine Arts Association in Willoughby. “Alice in Danceland” is a performance about finding the inner creative self. Join Alice on the journey to finding herself through the arts on June 10-26.

Immersive van Gogh yoga

Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga is a unique way to experience Immersive van Gogh in Cleveland. Challenge your body and mind with a yoga class choreographed through music and moving images from van Gogh’s vast catalog. Amplify your wellness and mindfulness on Saturday, June 11, at 9:45 a.m.

Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle

Celebrate pride at the Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle on Saturday, June 11. Performers like AJ Quin West, Denise Russell and many others will be hosting this year’s Drag Battle. Experience excitement and talent at the Akron Civic Theatre from 7-11 p.m.