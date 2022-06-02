5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Pride, moCa party, Little Italy Art Walk and more

Kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month with local artistic events that celebrate diverse identity and expression. These and other outdoor activities will have everyone enjoying the warm weather. Here are five creative suggestions for the week.



Pride in the CLE

Pride in the CLE celebrates with an in-person parade again in Downtown Cleveland. The opening march is followed by a festival full of drag queen performances, music and more Saturday, June 4, 12- 6 p.m, at Cleveland Mall B and C.



Little Italy Art Walk

Running for 30 years, Cleveland's Little Italy Art Walk pairs local artists with the neighborhood’s traditional Italian cuisine. Stroll along the streets from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5.



Season Shut-Down Party

moCa, Cleveland Institute of Art and the Grog Shop join forces for the Season Shut-Down Party, a day presenting LGBTQ+ artists. Attend a printmaking session at CIA, a musical performance at moCa or end the night with a drag show at Grop Shop. Events run Friday, June 3, 2-9 p.m.



Dance Church Pop-up

The National Center for Choreography (NCCAkron) partners with Dance Church to host an outdoor dance class. The event is one of many from NCCAkron’s Creative Administration Research Summit (CAR). The pop-up takes place Saturday, June 4, 10-11 a.m, at the Cascade Plaza in Akron.



Art & Wine Festival

The Art & Wine Festival welcomes 13 Ohio wineries to Downtown Kent for a day filled with outdoor artwork and live music. The festival is Saturday, June 4, 12- 9 p.m, at the Hometown Bank Plaza.