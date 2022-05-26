5 things to do in NEO: Memorial Day weekend brings Greek Festival, Blossom Time and parades

From a hike that reexamines a historic Cleveland battle to a hot air balloon launch, there are many ways to appreciate the long weekend with family. Here is an array of regional arts and culture selections.



Tremont Greek Festival

The Greek Festival celebrates 50 years of traditional Greek food and culture this weekend. Taste homemade baklava and more May 27–30 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.



Memorial Day parades

Many communities honor fallen veterans with Memorial Day parades. One such instance is the city of Green. Attendees can expect to see lively floats make their way from the Green High School to the Green Intermediate School Monday, May 30, 10 a.m., followed by a 12 p.m. ceremony at the Green Veterans Memorial Park.



Blossom Time

The Chagrin Falls carnival extravaganza Blossom Time brings food, games and more to the weekend. There is something for everyone with a hot air balloon launch, 5.25 mile run and amusement rides. The festival runs from May 26–30.



Infamous Cleveland Bridge Wars Hike

Explore the history behind the Infamous Bridge Wars of 1836 on a walk with Cleveland Metroparks. Hear how Ohio City and Cleveland battled over the Columbus St. Bridge on the guided hike Saturday, May 28, from 3:30–5:00 p.m.



Music in the Park

Westlake’s Crocker Park hosts Music in the Park, live music at the Roche Wealth Management of Raymond James Theater. Hear performances by Eric Everett Jazz: Elation, Jim Pavkov and Hip to That May 27-29.