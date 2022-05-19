5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Asian Festival, Makers Market and more

The Cleveland Asian Festival highlights Asian Pacific American culture this week while performances at Karamu House and Playhouse Square also take center stage. Here are this week’s selections for enjoying arts and culture around the region.



Cleveland Asian Festival

After three years, Cleveland Asian Festival returns to the city’s AsiaTown. Traditional food and performances begin Saturday, May 21, and continue Sunday, May 22, at E. 27th St. & Payne Avenue.



Oberlin Arts & Sciences Chamber Collective Concert

Oberlin undergraduate musicians present their end-of-semester showcase featuring multiple composers’ work on Thursday, May 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Finney Chapel.



“The Soul of Macedonia"

Cleveland’s Playhouse Square welcomes the National Folklore Ensemble of Macedonia (TANEC) as they use traditional Macedonian dance to retell ancient folklore. The show takes place Friday, May 20, 8 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.



“American Moor”

“American Moor” tells the story of an African American actor, played by Keith Hamilton Cobb, as he auditions for Othello and grapples with a young white director. Performances run May 20-29 at Karamu House in Cleveland.



Makers Market

The Van Aken District in Shaker Heights hosts “Makers Market,” a day spotlighting local crafters, restaurants and live music. The market opens Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.